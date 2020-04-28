



Borno State first-class monarch, Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibrahim El-Kanemi is dead.





He died on Monday afternoon at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).





This was disclosed by the Borno State, Commissioner for Information, Babakura Jatto.





The commissioner said, “We regret to announce to you that the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibn Ibrahim Umar Al-Amim El-Kanemi has passed away. Shehu Bama went to the hospital today and died.”

Jatto added the cause of the monarch’s death was unknown and assured government would furnish the public after receiving information from the hospital, urging the media not to speculate on the cause of death of the monarch.



