



The Katsina state government has lifted the ban on Friday prayers with immediate effect.





This is coming a few hours after Aminu Masari, the governor, announced that a 60-year-old medical doctor in the state died from the complications of COVID-19.





On March 28, police arrested a cleric for conducting Friday prayers despite a ban on large gathering.





The following day, a group of protesters stormed a police station and set it ablaze.





They also burnt down the official residence of a divisional police officer in Kusada LGA of the state.





One person was killed while seven vehicles and 10 motorcycles were also set on fire.





Mustapha Inuwa, secretary to the state government, in a statement on Tuesday, said the decision to lift the ban was reached after the government held a meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agencies in the state.





He asked Muslim clerics to avoid long sermons and discharge their followers within a short time.





“Following a meeting held today between the Katsina state government, religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agents to review some measures taken by the government to prevent spread of covid-19 in the state,” he said.





“The Executive Governor has directed that the suspension of Friday prayers be lifted with immediate effect; however, the prayers will be conducted under some stipulated health and security guidelines.





“The Jumu’at Imams should, however, avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within the shortest period.





“People are also strongly advised to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all the rules and regulations provided by the health experts in fighting the contagious disease.”



