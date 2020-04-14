



The Chairman of Katsina COVID-19 Sub Committee and Commissioner for Information,Haddi Mohammed Tsirika, stated this on Tuesday.He said the measure becomes necessary considering most of the returnees followed bushpaths and evaded medical screening at the inter- state borders.Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory also announced that contact tracing for Covid-19 related ailments have commenced in Abuja.Speaking on the community tracing in Abuja, Dr Josephine Okechukwu, Director, FCT Public Health Department said, “We have started the community active case search in Mpape yesterday by sentization and sample collection of eligible clients.“It will be expanded to other communities in AMAC. Will be done in Gishiri, Utako and Mabushi tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday. We screen everyone with history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.“This is to detect everyone with COVID-19 and get them treated promptly to break the chain of transmission in the FCT.”“Please broadcast for everyone with such symptoms to come forth for testing. Thanks for your support in the fight against Covid-19. May God heal our land.”