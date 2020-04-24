The Kano State Government, on Thursday, repatriated, not fewer than 419 Almajiris to Katsina and handed them over to the state government.While receiving the Almajiris, the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, said all the returnees would be transferred to NYSC camp in Katsina to undergo another round of health examination, from where they would be transported to their respective localities across the state.A statement, by the Director of Press, Abdullahi Ya’ardua, said Inuwa advised parents to desist from sending their wards to other states, thereby exposing them to hazards in the name of seeking religious knowledge.Earlier, the Kano State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammed Kiru, who led the Kano State team, to the handover at Godan Tukun Gaya at Katsina/Kano border, expressed joy with the speedy response of the Katisina State Government.Meanwhile, the Kano State Committee Relief Funds Task Force disclosed that the State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, would launch the distribution of relief materials from Thursday (today).