



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has relaxed the lockdown in the state from 6am to 12pm for Thursday alone.





Nasiru Gawuna, the deputy governor, announced this at a press conference on Wednesday, explaining that the decision was to allow citizens stockpile foodstuff and other items in preparation for the Ramadan period.





“In view of preparation for Ramadan period, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has relax the ongoing lockdown from 6am-12pm on Thursday to enable people buying necessary foodstuff and items needed for Ramadan period which is expected to commence on Friday,” he said.





Ganduje urged residents to support his administration’s efforts in curbing the spread of the disease in the state which has so far recorded 73 COVID-19 cases.





On his part, Tijjani Hussaini, state coordinator of state’s COVID-19 task force, said those exposed to COVID-19 patients were being traced.





“We were able to monitor 53 cases of passengers of interest that came from epicentre from some states and outside the country,” Hussaini said.





“Anybody in contact with a confirmed case will be traced – 300 contacts recorded and 290 contacts [have been traced] by phone or their houses so as to test them.”





The coordinator said the state government is working to enhance its response to the disease.



