Kano State has confirmed 24 new coronavirus infections and two fatalities.The state Health Ministry stated this shortly after the announcement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday night.With the latest data, the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state rise to 139 and five respectively.“As at 12:05 am, 30th April 2020, 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 139. Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded,” it tweeted.The ministry urged the residents to respect the Federal Government-ordered lockdown in the state by staying at home and observing social distancing in order to break the circle of community transmission of the lethal virus.President Muhammadu Buhari, ordered a total lockdown of the state on Monday night as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.The President also said a team of experts had been deployed to tackle the pandemic in the state.