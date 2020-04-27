The Kano state government has finally spoken about the increasing death rate in the state.





Kano Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Sunday, described it as a serious situation.





Garba said according to the state Ministry of Health, most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.





He noted that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was waiting for the final report from the state Ministry of Health, before taking further actions.

Garba however assured the government is working towards keeping residents safe.





“This explains why Kano, apart from being the most populace state, did not record a case of the pandemic until lately.





“Though we agree that the situation on hand currently is serious, we are not resting on our oars in taking appropriate measures to ensure that the good people of Kano state, and indeed, residents in the state protect themselves from the novel COVID-19 pandemic,” Garba said.





“Moreso, the state government has three modern isolation centres where those tested positive to COVID-19 are being cared for. We are also hopeful of getting additional two isolation soonest. The government has also hired a hotel where suspected cases are accommodated.





“Also, Kano state government is collaborating with​ Bayero University Kano (BUK) to establish a testing centre within the institution, which will be ready in two weeks time after being certified by the NCDC. This will, indeed, enhance our determination to ensure that every suspected case undergo test.





“Governor Ganduje has also sent a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to urgently work on the NCDC testing centre at AKTH which has been closed down for sometime now.





“We have enough medical manpower that can take care of the patients. What we are now asking for is financial assistance from the Federal Government and other donors to help sustain all this infrastructure and also continue the provision of palliatives to our people.”





He said the government is concerned over what is happening, and that the ministry of health is already handling the situation.





Garba said when the medical investigation is through, “further necessary actions will be taken”.











