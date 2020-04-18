



The Kano state government has arrested the imam of Gwammaja Mosque for defying the lockdown order in the state.





The imam was said to have held the Friday congregational prayer in the mosque.





Salihu Yakasai, special adviser to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, confirmed the arrest.





“The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque that performed Friday Prayers today in Kano despite the lockdown order has been arrested,” he said.









“The only way to enforce social distancing is lockdown.”





Six new cases of the disease were confirmed in the state late Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 27.





The state has also recorded one death.





To curb the spread of the disease, the government had ordered a total lockdown in the state for seven days after four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.





“Following the outbreak of this disease, COVID-19 in Kano and the subsequent cases we recorded, Kano Government has resolved to lock down the state for a duration of seven days starting from Thursday 16th April,” the governor had said.





“We want to however call on the scholars that Kano residents should start purchasing foodstuff, as that would help curtail the spread of the disease in the state. The lockdown would start at 10pm, no more markets, no more gatherings, and mosques.”



