She died on Friday in Daura after a protracted illness. She was aged 70.President Muhammadu Buhari is from Daura, Katsina State.The death of the Emir’s wife was confirmed by Malam Usman Ibrahim, the Sarkin Labaran Daura (Chief Information Officer) of the Emirate Council.He said that Hajiya Binta died at about 8 am on Friday at the emir’s palace and has been buried according to Islamic rites.Ibrahim added that the funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Daura Central Mosque, Malam Suleiman Salisu.The deceased was survived by her husband, six children, and many grandchildren, as well as her adopted children.