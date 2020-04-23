



Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said that his administration has spent billions of naira in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.





The governor did not declare the exact amount he has spent in waging war against the viral disease.





Our correspondent reports that Ogun State has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, six of whom have been discharged.





According to Abiodun the billions of naira were expended on “setting up isolation centers, procuring equipment, sensitization, manpower development, surveillance and other logistics; especially the purchase food items that were distributed across the state to cushion the effects of lockdown on its citizen.”

In a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, DAILY POST gathered that Abiodun disclosed this while he received the Director-General of the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chike Ihekweazu, in his Iperu hometown on Tuesday.





The governor explained that, the molecular laboratories and other equipment used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state were procured through self-help.





Abiodun stressed that the state will soon begin the first batch of distributing millions of face masks to residents of the state, to stop community transmission of Coronavirus.





He informed that the state has procured equipment for drive-through testing in the local communities to ensure no stone is left unturned to curb the spread of the disease.





Speaking further, he appealed to the Federal Government to assist the state financially so he can achieve more, asking the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to pay more attention to Ogun in the fight against the deadly virus.





On the restriction order, Governor Abiodun said the lockdown has not been total in Ogun State, maintaining that this is so because of the peculiar situation of the state with, which he said is with the weaker capacity of citizens’ disposable income.





He said many of the residents are largely living on daily income, unlike those in Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory.





“We have had to manage the delicate balance between the people’s welfare and public safety. So far, we are on top to ensure community transmission is put under control,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) commended Abiodun and the COVID-19 team in the state for measures put in place to fight the spread of the pandemic.





The Director-General, NCDC, Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, after inspecting the first state fully funded molecular laboratory at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and the 128-bed COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre at Ikenne lauded the leadership of the State in giving directions to other states on how to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.



