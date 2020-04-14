



Amaju Melvin Pinnick, president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says it will be unforgivable sin if the Super Eagles do not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.





Pinnick was speaking on Monday during an interview on Channels TV.





He also pleaded with all football stakeholders to support the federation in ensuring that the Super Eagles land in Qatar.





“It is a sin (not to qualify for the world cup),” the NFF boss said.

“It is a sin you cannot forgive. It is like the holy spirit. When you sin against the holy spirit, you know that you are going to hell fire.





“So, if you don’t qualify for the world cup, you know what it means to Nigeria. A lot of things are going on and we don’t want to get distracted, irrespective of anything.





“Because this year and next year is going to be a tough call for Nigeria Football. We need to qualify for the world cup.





“Therefore, we need to stay focus and we want to enjoin everybody to support us in ensuring that we qualify for the world cup and possibly play the final of the AFCON.”





For the 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa, Nigeria will have to top their group C where they have Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia to contend with.





The winners from the ten groups will be drawn into five home-and-away ties.





The winners of each tie will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



