Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a claim by Kemi Olunloyo, blogger, that a high-ranking member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet has died of COVID-19 complications.
Olunloyo made the claim on Twitter on Thursday — the same day TheCable reported that Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president,is responding to treatment at a private facility in Lagos.
The president’s right-hand man last week tested positive for COVID-19 but has only experienced mild symptoms, according to family sources.
Olunloyo also shared the screenshot of a post made by Adetutu Balogun, another blogger, to establish her claim, adding that the “death announcement” would soon be made by the government.
“#BREAKING A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has died of #coronavirus #covid19 complications. I will give the feds the honour of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar’Adua. I am not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA,” she tweeted.
#BREAKING🇳🇬 A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari's Cabinet has DIED ⚰️of #CoronaVirus #Covid9🆘☠️😷 complications. I will give the feds the honor of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar'Adua. I'm not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA#drkemiolunloyo pic.twitter.com/33PxBU4edk— #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) April 2, 2020
Even Tutu Dey mourn. Really a #BlackThursday at the villa. If you know you know. They will announce soon sha. Big man has died. @Mbuhari needs to retire and go rest in Daura. All this Coro in Aso Rock. #Auntykemi Dey trend sef🙄#COVID19Pandemic #drkemiolunloyo pic.twitter.com/n1S9JOImTv— #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) April 2, 2020
But a few hours after she made posts, Olunloyo made a U-turn asking Nigerians to desist from wishing other people dead.
Please STOP wishing others DEAD. I use to do that a lot in America. Let God take our lives, not one Lameass disease😠😷🇳🇬#Kemitalks #IJCovid19— #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) April 3, 2020
Reacting to her posts, some Nigerians did not spare words in describing the blogger.
They are not sick at all. They are scam artists and it is because of the gullible that God created the cunningly smart— Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) April 3, 2020
For more jokes, follow @KemiOlunloyo— Deutscher Mann © (@EwuluEpurepu) April 3, 2020
People that smoke weed dont behave like this— mickey_jaey (@Erm_jaey) April 3, 2020
She is too detached. What a tragedy to journalism— Ikechukwu Udeh (@Ikelectron) April 3, 2020
Are you trying to say no death in aso rock again?— onome (@onomski) April 3, 2020
As far as I'm concerned, they are just looking for cheap popularity and also to ramp up their nuisance value.— Nse (@nsedaniel) April 3, 2020
They will never be as popular as Cossy Orjiakor.
Delusion remains her problem— The Attorney (@AgbaiJo) April 3, 2020
So when will the staffs of yabaleft come for Aunty Kemi— Adiat A.A (@exponento) April 3, 2020
You are beginning to confuse my confusion— Al Pacino Lee Montero (@leemontero5) April 3, 2020
Who go marry her we they ibadan together she no well— Seandav7 (@Seandav71) April 3, 2020
If you want be gospel be gospel, if you want to be circular be circular... Even the Bible said chose today he who you chose to serve... Don't underrate thunder aunty kemi— OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) April 3, 2020
True talk sir— olomofe opeyemi (@olomofeopeyemi1) April 3, 2020
On March 14, 2017, Olunloyo was arrested by officers of the Oyo state criminal investigation department for allegedly publishing materials believed to have defamed a cleric, David Ibiyeomie, pastor of Salvation ministries.
