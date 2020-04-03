 ‘Is she delusional?’ — Nigerians attack Kemi Olunloyo over ‘death in Aso Rock’ claim | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ‘Is she delusional?’ — Nigerians attack Kemi Olunloyo over ‘death in Aso Rock’ claim

6:14 PM 0
A+ A-

Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a claim by Kemi Olunloyo, blogger, that a high-ranking member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet has died of COVID-19 complications.

Olunloyo made the claim on Twitter on Thursday — the same day TheCable reported that Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president,is responding to treatment at a private facility in Lagos.

The president’s right-hand man last week tested positive for COVID-19 but has only experienced mild symptoms, according to family sources.

Olunloyo also shared the screenshot of a post made by Adetutu Balogun, another blogger, to establish her claim, adding that the “death announcement” would soon be made by the government.


“#BREAKING A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has died of #coronavirus #covid19 complications. I will give the feds the honour of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar’Adua. I am not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA,” she tweeted.

“Even Tutu Dey mourn. Really a #BlackThursday at the villa. If you know you know. They will announce soon sha. Big man has died. @MBuhari needs to retire and go rest in Daura. All this Coro in Aso  Rock. #AuntyKemi sef dey trend.”

But a few hours after she made posts, Olunloyo made a U-turn asking Nigerians to desist from wishing other people dead.

“Please STOP wishing others DEAD. I use to do that a lot in America. Let God take our lives, not one lameass disease,” she tweeted.

Reacting to her posts, some Nigerians did not spare words in describing the blogger.

“Take her matter to heart and you lose your sanity. She defines and redefines herself all the time,” Bayo Adedousu, a Twitter user wrote.












On March 14, 2017, Olunloyo was arrested by officers of the Oyo state criminal investigation department for allegedly publishing materials believed to have defamed a cleric, David Ibiyeomie, pastor of Salvation ministries.

She was later granted bail in the sum of N1 million by a federal high court in Port Harcourt.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top