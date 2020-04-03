



Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a claim by Kemi Olunloyo, blogger, that a high-ranking member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet has died of COVID-19 complications.





Olunloyo made the claim on Twitter on Thursday — the same day TheCable reported that Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president,is responding to treatment at a private facility in Lagos.





The president’s right-hand man last week tested positive for COVID-19 but has only experienced mild symptoms, according to family sources.





Olunloyo also shared the screenshot of a post made by Adetutu Balogun, another blogger, to establish her claim, adding that the “death announcement” would soon be made by the government.





“#BREAKING A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has died of #coronavirus #covid19 complications. I will give the feds the honour of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar’Adua. I am not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA,” she tweeted.





But a few hours after she made posts, Olunloyo made a U-turn asking Nigerians to desist from wishing other people dead.





#IJCovid19 Please STOP wishing others DEAD. I use to do that a lot in America. Let God take our lives, not one Lameass disease😠😷🇳🇬 #Kemitalks April 3, 2020

Reacting to her posts, some Nigerians did not spare words in describing the blogger.





They are not sick at all. They are scam artists and it is because of the gullible that God created the cunningly smart — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) April 3, 2020

People that smoke weed dont behave like this — mickey_jaey (@Erm_jaey) April 3, 2020

She is too detached. What a tragedy to journalism — Ikechukwu Udeh (@Ikelectron) April 3, 2020

Are you trying to say no death in aso rock again? — onome (@onomski) April 3, 2020

As far as I'm concerned, they are just looking for cheap popularity and also to ramp up their nuisance value.

They will never be as popular as Cossy Orjiakor. — Nse (@nsedaniel) April 3, 2020

Delusion remains her problem — The Attorney (@AgbaiJo) April 3, 2020

So when will the staffs of yabaleft come for Aunty Kemi — Adiat A.A (@exponento) April 3, 2020

You are beginning to confuse my confusion — Al Pacino Lee Montero (@leemontero5) April 3, 2020

Who go marry her we they ibadan together she no well — Seandav7 (@Seandav71) April 3, 2020

If you want be gospel be gospel, if you want to be circular be circular... Even the Bible said chose today he who you chose to serve... Don't underrate thunder aunty kemi — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) April 3, 2020

True talk sir — olomofe opeyemi (@olomofeopeyemi1) April 3, 2020

On March 14, 2017, Olunloyo was arrested by officers of the Oyo state criminal investigation department for allegedly publishing materials believed to have defamed a cleric, David Ibiyeomie, pastor of Salvation ministries.





“Even Tutu Dey mourn. Really a #BlackThursday at the villa. If you know you know. They will announce soon sha. Big man has died. @MBuhari needs to retire and go rest in Daura. All this Coro in Aso Rock. #AuntyKemi sef dey trend.”“Please STOP wishing others DEAD. I use to do that a lot in America. Let God take our lives, not one lameass disease,” she tweeted.“Take her matter to heart and you lose your sanity. She defines and redefines herself all the time,” Bayo Adedousu, a Twitter user wrote.She was later granted bail in the sum of N1 million by a federal high court in Port Harcourt.