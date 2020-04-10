Bankole Wellington, Nigerian entertainer and politician better known as Banky W, has tackled some governors who have relaxed the lockdown directive aimed at combating spread of the coronavirus pandemic over Easter celebrations.





Reacting to the development, the 39-year-old showbiz mogul wondered why such state governors would take such actions when the country has continued to witness increased cases of the novel disease.





“So for the state governors that have suspended isolation and social distancing for Easter… Do they have an agreement with the coronavirus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our ‘leaders,” he wrote in a mixture of English and Pidgin on Instagram.

His comment comes about the same time when Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, opposed the idea of lockdown relaxation for Easter celebrations.



