



The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday, rubbished a claim that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is dead.





Speaking with Dailypost, IPOB National Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, insisted that Kanu was alive and well.





A social media personality had sparked controversy this morning when she claimed that Kanu was dead.





The popular media personality had claimed that reports had it that the IPOB leader died in Italy and may have been cremated immediately.





She had tweeted: “#BREAKING Reports that Nnamdi Kanu has died. This is one strong news I cannot authenticate. Kanu or IPOB will have to debunk this. I hope he’s fine. Good luck to everyone.”





Reacting, Powerful maintained that Kanu was healthy and would be addressing the world later in the evening.





He said: “Kemi Olunloyo was paid to talk rubbish about Nnamdi Kanu, he’s not dead. Kanu is very much alive, strong and healthy.





“They paid her to attack Kanu because he has been exposing them and their ills.





“Our leader will be live on air this evening, so forget that woman, she is talking rubbish.”



