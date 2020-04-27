



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said the Edo and Ondo State governorship elections have not been postponed.





INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement released on Monday said the election timetable has not been adjusted.





The electoral body, therefore, promised to inform Nigerians if and when a new decision is taken.





“The Commission wishes to inform the general public that no decision has been taken to postpone the Edo and Ondo governorship election or adjust the timetable and schedule of activities for the said election scheduled for 19th September and 10th October 2020 respectively.





“It will be recalled that the Commission on the 6th February 2020 released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections. Since then, the timetable has not been adjusted.





“While we are mindful of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we are also monitoring the various efforts by the Federal and State Governments, health authorities and other stakeholders to contain the spread of and eliminate COVID-19.





”If and when the need arises to adjust the timetable for the election, the same will be conveyed to the public in the usual manner. In the meantime, we will continue to study the situation carefully and cooperate with other stakeholders in the battle against COVID-19.”



