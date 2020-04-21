 India returnee dies of coronavirus in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » India returnee dies of coronavirus in Lagos

A 45-year-old Nigerian who returned from India has died of coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said, “No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April, 2020. However, #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos.


“One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian male who returned from India in January, 2020.”






Latest Nigerian News
