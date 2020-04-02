



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has released emergency numbers that can be called in each of the 36 states of the federation to get a coronavirus test done.





In a tweet on Thursday, the agency advised the public to call the numbers if a coronavirus test is required.





“We have updated list of State Emergency numbers. If you require testing: Contact your STATE through the listed numbers, Provide relevant details e.g. travel history, Stay at home & wait for further advice,” the tweet read.





While the national toll-free number is 112, below are the emergency telephone numbers for each state:

NORTH-CENTRAL

Benue : 09018602439, 07025031214, 08033696511





Federal Capital Territory: 08099936312, 08099936313, 0809993631407, 080631500, 08031230330.





Kogi: 07088292249, 08150953486, 08095227003, 070434021122.





Kwara: 09062010001, 09062010002.





Nasarawa: 08036018579, 08035871718, 08033254549, 08036201904, 08032910826, 08121243191.





Niger: 08038246018, 09093093642, 08077213070 (State Epidemiologist).





Plateau: 07032864444, 08035422711, 08065486416, 08035779917.





NORTH-EAST

Adamawa: 08031230359, 07080601139, 08115850085, 07025040415, 09044235334





Borno: 08088159881, 080099999999





Bauchi: 08023909309, 08032717887, 080596110898, 08033698036, 08080330216, 08036911698.





Gombe: 03103371257, 07026256569, 07045257107, 07025227843, 07026761392, 07026799901, 07042145504.





Taraba: 08065508675, 08032501165, 08039359368, 08037450227





Yobe: 08131834764, 07041116027.





NORTH-WEST

Jigawa: 08035997118, 08036440532, 08069323005, 08038806682, 07035997118, 08038629331, 08068725224, 08034864266.





Kaduna: 08035871662, 080250118304, 08032401473, 08037808191.





Kano: 08039704476. 08037038597, 09093995333, 09093995444.





Katsina: 09035037114, 09047092428, 08065635686.





Kebbi: 08036782507, 08036074588, 08032907601, 07035606421, 08067677723, 08167597029, 08083400849.





Sokoto: 08032311116, 08022069567, 08035074228, 07031935037, 08036394462.





Zamfara: 080356226721, 08035161538, 08161330774, 08065408696, 08105009888, 08063075385.





SOUTH-EAST

Abia: 07002242362, 0700 ABIA DOC.





Anambra: 09034728047, 09034668319, 08163594310, 09034663273, 09145434416, 08117567363, 09033805959 (WHATSAPP), 09074285546 (SMS).





Ebonyi: 09020332489, 08159279460, 07045910340, 07085763054.





Enugu: 08182555550, 09022333833.





Imo: 08099555577, 07087110839





SOUTH-SOUTH

Akwa-Ibom: 08189411111, 09045575515, 07035211919, 08028442194, 08037934966, 09023330092.





Bayelsa: 08039216821, 07019304970 08151693570.





Cross-River: 09036281412, 08050907736 (WhatsApp), 08031230527.





Delta: 08033521961, 08035078541, 08030758179, 09065031241.





Edo: 08084096723, 08064258163, 08035835529.





River: 08056109538, 080318138093, 08033124314.





SOUTH-WEST

Ogun: 08188978393, 08188978382





Ondo: 0700COVID19 (07002684319), 0701COVID19 (07012684319), 0800COVID19 (08002684319).





Osun: 08035025692, 08033908772, 08056456250





Oyo: 08095394000, 08095963000, 08078288999, 08078288800.





Ekiti: 09062970434, 09062970435, 09062970436.





Lagos: 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653, 08000CORONA.



