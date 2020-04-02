The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has released emergency numbers that can be called in each of the 36 states of the federation to get a coronavirus test done.
In a tweet on Thursday, the agency advised the public to call the numbers if a coronavirus test is required.
“We have updated list of State Emergency numbers. If you require testing: Contact your STATE through the listed numbers, Provide relevant details e.g. travel history, Stay at home & wait for further advice,” the tweet read.
While the national toll-free number is 112, below are the emergency telephone numbers for each state:
NORTH-CENTRAL
Benue : 09018602439, 07025031214, 08033696511
Federal Capital Territory: 08099936312, 08099936313, 0809993631407, 080631500, 08031230330.
Kogi: 07088292249, 08150953486, 08095227003, 070434021122.
Kwara: 09062010001, 09062010002.
Nasarawa: 08036018579, 08035871718, 08033254549, 08036201904, 08032910826, 08121243191.
Niger: 08038246018, 09093093642, 08077213070 (State Epidemiologist).
Plateau: 07032864444, 08035422711, 08065486416, 08035779917.
NORTH-EAST
Adamawa: 08031230359, 07080601139, 08115850085, 07025040415, 09044235334
Borno: 08088159881, 080099999999
Bauchi: 08023909309, 08032717887, 080596110898, 08033698036, 08080330216, 08036911698.
Gombe: 03103371257, 07026256569, 07045257107, 07025227843, 07026761392, 07026799901, 07042145504.
Taraba: 08065508675, 08032501165, 08039359368, 08037450227
Yobe: 08131834764, 07041116027.
NORTH-WEST
Jigawa: 08035997118, 08036440532, 08069323005, 08038806682, 07035997118, 08038629331, 08068725224, 08034864266.
Kaduna: 08035871662, 080250118304, 08032401473, 08037808191.
Kano: 08039704476. 08037038597, 09093995333, 09093995444.
Katsina: 09035037114, 09047092428, 08065635686.
Kebbi: 08036782507, 08036074588, 08032907601, 07035606421, 08067677723, 08167597029, 08083400849.
Sokoto: 08032311116, 08022069567, 08035074228, 07031935037, 08036394462.
Zamfara: 080356226721, 08035161538, 08161330774, 08065408696, 08105009888, 08063075385.
SOUTH-EAST
Abia: 07002242362, 0700 ABIA DOC.
Anambra: 09034728047, 09034668319, 08163594310, 09034663273, 09145434416, 08117567363, 09033805959 (WHATSAPP), 09074285546 (SMS).
Ebonyi: 09020332489, 08159279460, 07045910340, 07085763054.
Enugu: 08182555550, 09022333833.
Imo: 08099555577, 07087110839
SOUTH-SOUTH
Akwa-Ibom: 08189411111, 09045575515, 07035211919, 08028442194, 08037934966, 09023330092.
Bayelsa: 08039216821, 07019304970 08151693570.
Cross-River: 09036281412, 08050907736 (WhatsApp), 08031230527.
Delta: 08033521961, 08035078541, 08030758179, 09065031241.
Edo: 08084096723, 08064258163, 08035835529.
River: 08056109538, 080318138093, 08033124314.
SOUTH-WEST
Ogun: 08188978393, 08188978382
Ondo: 0700COVID19 (07002684319), 0701COVID19 (07012684319), 0800COVID19 (08002684319).
Osun: 08035025692, 08033908772, 08056456250
Oyo: 08095394000, 08095963000, 08078288999, 08078288800.
Ekiti: 09062970434, 09062970435, 09062970436.
Lagos: 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653, 08000CORONA.
