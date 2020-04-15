



Babandede was struck with Coronavirus on March 29 after he tested positive for the virus.He had returned from the United Kingdom and went into self-isolation before his samples were collected and found to be positive.However, Babandede, on his twitter handle on Tuesday said he just received his second negative report on COVID-19.He thanked all who prayed for his survival and gave God the glory for granting him victory over the pandemic.“I just receive my second negative report on COVID-19, I will like to thank all of u for your supplications. This victory is from God.“We thank Him for giving me the opportunity to have the experience which is more than my education and public service.” he said.