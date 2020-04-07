Ayoleyi Solomon, Nigerian singer and songwriter better known as Reekado Banks, has hinted that he’s stranded in Gabon following the border closure due to the fight against COVID-19.





COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread across 209 countries and territories around the world, including more than 50 countries in Africa.





As Nigeria’s cases began to rise, the federal government had shut the country’s land borders while movement and social gatherings were limited across states in serial lockdowns.





The 26-year-old singer, however, took to his Twitter page on Monday to plead with the government to be swift with the reopening of the country’s land borders, saying he’s fed up of staying in Gabon.

“Smiling like everything is okay but deep down, Gabon ti su mi. E ba mi shi border ejo,” he wrote in a mixture of Yoruba and English.

Smiling like everything is okay but deep down, Gabon ti su mi. E ba mi shi border ejo 😭 pic.twitter.com/0DASDD63JU April 6, 2020

So far, Nigeria has recorded 238 confirmed cases of coronavirus as well as five deaths from the disease while Gabon has had 24 cases with one death from COVID-19.





The global death toll, according to Worldometres, currently stands at 74,795, with over 1.3 million people infected worldwide.





As economic activities are at standstill due to the outbreak, the showbiz industry has been greatly hit, causing a cancellation of high-profile concerts and the postponement of scheduled releases.