Adeleye also claimed that his cure had been subjected to scientific proof, adding that he was ready to treat five coronavirus positive patients free of charge to prove the efficacy of his treatment.Adeleye, a former lecturer in Microbiology and Principal Staff, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika Zaria, in Kaduna State, spoke to journalists at a press conference held in Kaduna on Monday where he announced his breakthrough.He said his three-day coronavirus cure discovery was so certain and assured that if adopted, the current lockdown in the country and the world over due to COVID-19 pandemic, would be a thing of the past.“If the government brings in five people with COVID-19, I will treat them for free right in front of your cameras. It will take between three and five days to cure COVID-19 patient, completely.“Animals are not susceptible to COVID-19. The only luck we have is that, someone who had COVID-19, we brought and treated was cured.“About five people, including my former students who knew me with research have been calling and asking if I have something to cure COVID-19.“One of the patients was having breathing problems already and he took the treatment in 10 minutes he was already getting better.“We told him to keep coming every five days until he was okay. We told him to go for test and he was okay. In fact, he suggested we hold a press briefing and that is why we are here. He would have been here but based on his personality, he is shy.”