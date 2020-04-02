Salawa Abeni, a veteran Nigerian singer, has exposed a man who threatened to blackmail her with a slew of her old nude pictures if she didn’t yield to his demand.





The 58-year-old songster took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation with the blackmailer, who identifies himself as Jason, as well as the nude pictures.





“Hello Madam, below are your nude pictures I have with me. I still have more. It won’t be good if the popularly known Alhaja Slawa Abeni nude picture is trending on social media,” the cyberbully wrote.





“Message me when you’re online so we can negotiate. Once you make the payment, I will make a video of me burning the pictures and send them to you. Or do you want the pictures to go viral.”

The pictures — which she said could have been taken in the hospital or “even with my partner” — portrayed Abeni’s younger self lying in bed with a towel to cover her body in a manner that slightly left her chest exposed.





“I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years. This morning, I received messages from somebody,” she wrote.





“They threatened to expose old pictures of me, blackmailing me for money. These could’ve been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?





“I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate. I’m almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself.





“For somebody to believe they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad. So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see!





“Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your mother!”



