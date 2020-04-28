



A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the death rate of COVID-19 in Kano State was expected as people were not being tested nor serious measures put in place to fight the viral infection.





The former minister warned that Nigeria may face more catastrophes if more tests are not conducted to fish out people infected with the virus.





According to Fani-Kayode, it was alarming that only 10,000 plus COVID-19 tests have been carried out, so far, in a country as large as Nigeria, with a population of about 200 million.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said this in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page at the weekend.





“In a nation of 200 million people which is being ravaged by COVID-19, only 10,000 have been tested for the disease. 90% of those that have Coronavirus are asymptomatic.





“This means that millions of Nigerians may have the disease but don’t know it because they have not been tested.





“The fact that people are dying like flies in Kano does not surprise me because people are not being tested for the disease, and neither are serious measures to fight the scourge being put in place. More testing is required, and the lockdown must continue and must be strict.





“Enforced with reasonable palliatives and support from the FG to help the poor and needy. Anything short of this will lead to catastrophe and many more deaths. Stay in, calm, and safe.”



