



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has broken his silence on reports making the rounds that he is dead.





Kanu, in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, said he will appear live on Wednesday 29, April 2020 to prove that he is alive.





The IPOB leader further took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide ‘recorded’ broadcast on Monday.





The post read: “Unlike the so-called shy president of Nigeria with his recorded 16-minute newscast from the basement of a hotel in Cuba.





“I will be live here on Facebook, on this page at 7pm with no edited speech or digitally remastered video by the Chinese.





“No photoshopped background, no hyper-reality face mask, all questions answered, mother tongue spoken, Igbo in evidence, correct date mentioned and confirmed.





“No hiding from the public. Raw painful truths delivered live and direct to the world with LIVE question and answer sessions.





“Gospel of heaven preached without compromise. Raw truth proclaimed that darkness may flee. The Zoo has fallen and Biafra is imminent.”