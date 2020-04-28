



Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Nigerian actress, says she would stop consuming animals henceforth because they have feelings just like human beings.





The gifted actress cum entrepreneur took to her Instagram story on Monday to announce what appears to be her new resolution.





“I don’t ever want to eat animals anymore. They have feelings, just like we do. They love and try to protect their kids just like we do. And we cook them and eat them,” she wrote.





The 39-year-old movie star said she intends to be eating only fruits and plants in the coming days.





“Also, importantly, my healthy heart will thank me later. Fruit and plants, it is for now,” she added.





It, however, remains unclear if the post was Annie’s way of announcing herself as a vegetarian — someone who does not eat meat, poultry, game, fish, shellfish or by-products of animal slaughter.





The actress and Innocent Idibia, Nigerian singer better known as 2Baba, her husband, recently made headlines after they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in a beautiful way.





The union is blessed with two girls (Olivia and Isabella).



