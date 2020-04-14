He explained that the extension was part of further measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, there are 343 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with most of the cases in Lagos and Abuja.Addressing the nation on Monday night, the retired major general said the palliatives of the Federal Government would also be extended to reduce the impact of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic on poor and vulnerable people.Buhari said, “No country can afford the full impact of a sustained restriction of movement on its economy. I am fully aware of the great difficulties experienced especially by those who earn a daily wage such as traders, dayworkers, artisans and manual workers.“For this group, their sustenance depends on their ability to go out. Their livelihoods depend on them mingling with others and about seeking work. But despite these realities, we must not change the restrictions.“In the past two weeks, we announced palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loan repayment waivers to ease the pains of our restrictive policies during this difficult time. These palliatives will be sustained.”