As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a traditional festival, popularly called Oro, has begun in Ile-Ife, Osun State, to cleanse the ancient town.The ritual, it was learnt, commenced around 8am and ended at 6pm.The Director of Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Mr. Moses Olafare, revealed that the ritual was ordered to cleanse the town of the virus which has so far infected over 170 Nigerians.Olafare stated that the ritual was not all that different from the prayers being offered by Christians and Muslims.He said, “It is part of the community’s efforts to join in cleansing our town of coronavirus. We are doing spiritual cleansing. So, just as a western solution is being found, we are doing it our own way by consulting God Almighty. Christians and Muslims are also doing their own.“The Oro is currently being observed. People have stayed at home. Normally people don’t come out because of the consequences of defying the Oro cult. So, we are not forcing anyone. Once people hear Oro, they don’t go out. That’s the tradition because they know the consequences of going out.”Oro ritual in Yorubaland is usually held by traditionalists to appease the gods to ward off evil and usher in an era of prosperity.The festival is usually held for seven days, while it is a taboo for females, young and old, to go out during the period.The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, had said on Monday that he had spiritually identified the possible cure of the disease.He said a divine proclamation foretelling the coronavirus pandemic came out to the world on June 6, 2019, during the “World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji.”“We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us. Please note that Efod/ Urim and Thurim are in the holy books. They are the same as our ancient readings that have not failed us till date.“On this throne, I work very closely with all the nations of the world, most especially the nation of Cuba. Centuries go by, the nation of Cuba holds dearly the tenets of our ancestors and rely on the blessings of the mystery of nature, and as a result, they have the best medical care in the world.“They are the only country that have come out boldly to help the world. The Almighty is above religion and he is moving now, the world will now respect nature wholly. Remember nature does not need you, we all need nature to survive,” he wrote.