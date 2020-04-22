Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police (IGP), has redeployed Okon Ene, commissioner of police in Abia state, after the alleged extrajudicial killing of a youth.
Frank Mba, police spokesman, who broke the news via a statement on Tuesday, said the IGP has set up a panel to probe the death of the youth identified as Ifeanyi Arunsi.
Arunsi was shot dead last week by a policeman during an argument in Ebem Ohafia area of the state.
Ene had said in a statement that the constable who shot Arunsi had gone out with colleagues “to a joint where they got drunk.”
“While going back home, the driver hit a truck off-loading goods,” he had said in a statement.
“In an ensuing argument between the Policemen and the people off-loading goods, one of the Policemen, a Constable, disappeared from the scene and resurfaced with a Police rifle and started shooting sporadically under the influence of alcohol during which, a bullet hit the victim on the buttocks.”
Mba said a special investigation panel set up to investigate the incident will be headed by Anthony Ogbizi, deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the force criminal investigation department.
He added that Ene, who has been redeployed to the force headquarters, will be replaced by Janet Agbede.
