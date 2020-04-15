



Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, has ruled out the possibility of playing for Nigeria again.





Ighalo, in a Twitter Q&A, said the young players in the Super Eagles squad are doing well.





The 30-year-old specifically name-checked Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze as standout performers.





Ighalo retired from international football in July 2019, days after finishing as the top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won bronze.

Ever since his loan move to United in January, there have been renewed calls for him to return to Gernot Rohr’s setup.





“For now I am done with the Super Eagles but in life you can never say never. I am in contact with the coach constantly, four days ago he sent me a message.





“I still message him to wish the team good luck before they play a game.





“We have young, very good players in the team, the likes of Osimhen coming up scoring goals, Chukwueze – good exciting players.





“I just want them to keep doing the job because they are doing so well. For Super Eagles I want to concentrate on club football for now,” Ighalo said.