



One of the most famous Nigerian football players, Ighalo Bumper just got an impressive offer from Shanghai Shenhua to return to his former team and leave Manchester United behind.





According to the sources close to the player, the Chinese team is offering about $400,000 per week deal to the Nigerian Player. And while most would expect this kind of money to make the decision easier it seems like Odion Ighalo is not ready to leave his dream team and wants to stay right where he is. As the player shared with the press, he has always dreamed of playing at Manchester United, even as a kid just dreaming about his future in the football scene.





While it may seem odd to see such a big number of salaries for football players, the truth is that the industry has been growing rapidly over the last 10 years. While the sport was always extremely popular, probably the most popular post in the world now we also have the betting venues and casinos that are also involved in this business. The bumper is one of the most famous football players in the world, way past Nigeria and China even.





The whole world is familiar with his work and the player is also adored in Europe, specifically Germany. German people love international football and the country has a lot of ways to make sure that the local fans can engage with their favorite interventional favorites.





The bumper at Manchester United

Ighalo had no problem getting comfortable at Manchester United and quickly became one of the favorites. During his first breakout season in 2016, during the Premier League playing with Watford, he also received a similar offer. People have been trying to get Bumper on their team for ages, so at this point, the Nigerian player knows how to negotiate.





The previous offer was coming from a Chinese club, Hebei China Fortune. But for Ighalo Bumper its not just about the money. As the player himself admitted, after rejecting the offer for the first time the Chinese club offered the higher number to the player hoping to help him make up his mind by offering an even better salary. But as the player has said his heart lies with Manchester United, where he sees his future more clearly.





Even his teammates ready to let him go after they heard that Bumper would get paid as much as the Shanghai Shenhua was offering to and he went through a lot of turmoil to make the decision and follow his heart. But in the end, he decided to choose the team that he grew up adoring and stayed in Manchester United, much to the disappointment of Shanghai Shenhua.





Some might think that his decision had too much to do with the emotions and that he will regret the decision after but it is also noteworthy that Ighalo Bumper will be signing a permanents deal with Manchester United once his original six-month loan deal expires. The existing contract that is binding him to the group expires in December 2022 and Shanghai wants to keep Bumper on their team till at least December 2024.

Highest Paid African Football player?

We don’t know yet if Ighalo will accept the offer, but knowing that for him even offer that would grant him $10 million aren’t enough to leave his favorite team behind, it’s not easy to be confident about the answer.





The Nigerian player was also affected by the Coronavirus, but only because the outbreak caused the Premier League to gt postponed only giving the Nigerian player 8 appearances. But he has already established himself as one of the talented players that is also loved by all of his teammates and is valued at the club.



