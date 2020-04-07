Halima Abubakar, Nigerian actress, has taken to social media to announce the arrival of her newborn — a baby boy.





In a terse post shared on her Instagram page, the movie star described her baby as a gift from God, adding that it is a miracle she would cherish for life.





“A gift from God And I will cherish you for life. Biggest miracle. A Boy 3/4/20,” she wrote in the post accompanying a picture.



The 34-year-old started her acting career in 2001, starring in a minor role in ‘Rejected’. She, however, amassed huge popularity after featuring in ‘Gangster Paradise’, where she played the lead role.





She has since continued to blaze the trail in the movie landscape featuring in several other Nollywood films including ‘Slip of Fate’, ‘Tears of a Child’, ‘Secret Shadows’, ‘Area Mama’ and ‘Men in Love’.





The actress has also carved a niche for herself outside the movie industry. She is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company.