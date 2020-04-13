



Chris Oyakhilome, founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated better known as Christ Embassy, has backtracked on his recent claim that the introduction of 5G networks caused the coronavirus pandemic.





The clergyman had stirred controversies when he claimed that 5G — the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks — was initiated to facilitate a “new world order”.





According to him, the coronavirus pandemic was created to instill fear among people in actualising the agenda, adding that the 5G technology was an antichrist initiative.





His claim had attracted several backlashes with Matthew Ashimolowo, senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in London, expressing his disappointment at pastors who were dishing out false information with respect to the pandemic.





But in another teaching amid the criticisms, Oyakhilome stated that he was only opposed to the initiative because of its perceived health risks and the seeming silence of authorised regulators to speak on its advantages and disadvantages.





“I have to look at my calling as a priority and I’m into the healing ministry. You may be a pastor or a minister and not be into the healing ministry, this may not concern you,” he said.





“I’m a science and technology enthusiast. I love technology. Just studying the capabilities of the 5G makes me like ‘Wow! I’d like to go on it like tomorrow morning. I’d like to start it right away.’





“But at the same time, I’m into healing, I know what it means for people to be sick. I meet with sick people all the time. And so, no matter how interested I am in the 5G, I’m going to put health first.





“Are there health risks, what are the health implications? Those are my concerns and I became even more concerned when I found out that regulators didn’t seem to care much in looking into the details and the cause of the independent scientist and experts, medical experts.





“I would love to go on a 5G for hours if they roll it out but it’s important that all its health risks be understood and where there are challenges, it should be fixed. If there are health risks, they should be fixed. We want to go on extraordinary technology but we must also consider all the health implications. That’s my point.”











