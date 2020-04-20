It was earlier reported that Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, had relieved Magaji of his duty on Saturday following “unguarded utterances” he reportedly made on social media over the departed CoS.“Win win… Nigeria is free and Abba kyari ya mutu a cikin annoba… Mutuwar shahada in Har da Imani mutum ya cika,” Magaji had stated on Facebook, code-mixing the English, and Hausa Languages just as the late CoS was buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.The translation of the post reads, “Win win… Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari has died in the epidemic… the death of a martyr… if he is a believer, the person is complete.”Magaji’s comment generated reactions and the Kano State Government had immediately relieved him of his responsibility as the state’s Works and Infrastructure Commissioner.But Magaji in a statement on Sunday via Facebook, said, “As a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerian, I was only misunderstood by people to think that I celebrated Kyari’s death, the truth is I did not.“The use of “win-win phrase” is basically an attempt to explain the Islamic Promise on the people that died as a result of any kind of pandemic.“The late Mallam Abba Kyari was privileged to die as a result of COVID-19, making him among the beneficiaries in Islam. He is conferred with the automatic privilege of martyrdom.“However, in an emotional reaction to my posting, agents around the office of the Chief of Staff misunderstood my whole meaning, infuriated from the loss of their benefactor (and) as such petitioned my principal.“They twisted the narrative with explanation completely out of context and lacing it with religious and cultural connotations that made it necessary for my principal to show leadership and solidarity with the dead by relieving me of my position.“I could not have celebrated the death of any human being; because it’s against my culture, social civilization and most importantly, the teaching of my religion.“I sincerely apologise for any misunderstood action, reaction and inactions, we are all in a difficult time that anxiety, worries and depression make understanding difficult.“I pray for Allah to grant the late Chief of Staff eternal rest in AlJannah Firdaus and give his family and associates the fortitude to bear his loss.”