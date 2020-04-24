Toyin Abraham, Nollywood actress and movie producer, says she started making money four years ago — about 13 years after she began her acting career in 2003.





The award-winning movie star brought the revelation to light when she featured on ‘Your View’, a TVC programme, monitored by the TheCable Lifestyle on Friday.





Speaking on the show, Abraham said she would not have been able to help people as she is presently doing during the COVID-19 lockdown, if it was five years ago.





“If this (referring to the COVID-19 lockdown) had happened five years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to give because I was not making money then. I just started making money three or four years ago,” she said.





According to her, the novel disease has taken a huge toll on countries across the globe, adding that people are only thinking about survival now.





“There is nothing that matters now except how to survive. After this coronavirus, if people don’t change, then they have a problem. My car and that of my husband have been parked for days now, there’s nothing like competition again,” she added.





She went on to reveal measures being put in place to ensure that those who benefit from her giveaways online are people in need.





“Before I give people money, I check their social media accounts to know when they came into into existence,” she said.





The 34-year-old actress also narrated how her marriage to Kolawole Ajeyemi, fellow movie star, and her motherhood experience have changed her life.





“It (referring to motherhood) is a new experience and it’s has really changed me. I can tell anybody now that I am a woman coupled with the fact that I married to a good man. My name now is mummy Ire. Motherhood has changed my life,” she added.





Abraham made headlines recently after some reports suggested she was an ambassador for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the coronavirus pandemic, after she had appeared in a video sensitising people on COVID-19.



