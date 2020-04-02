She made this known during an Instagram Live chat with record label boss, Ubi Franklin.According to her:” You need to learn how to communicate with your parents. Sometimes, I act very confused like I don’t know what I am doing, in order to get the attention of my dad. He is the one who will eventually tell you, you don’t have to be confused”.During the Instagram live session held on the 1st of April 2020, Cee-c kept mum on her love life when Franklin asked her question pertaining to it.On what she does to develop herself, the social media influencer noted that she loves to read, but find it difficult to maintain a strict reading habit because of her busy schedule.“It’s so hard, I try to read a book every month we get so busy, doing things and working for brands and we don’t find time to actually feed our soul”.Cee-C, the first runner-up at the third edition of the reality TV show, is one of the few housemates that have been making huge strides in the country’s entertainment industry since leaving the house.Recall that back in 2019, she launched a sports clothing line. The beautiful model has also sealed numerous mouthwatering endorsement deals and maintained her large followings on social media platforms.