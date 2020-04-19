



The Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc., Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has described the death of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari as the will of God.





Fufeyin, who claimed to have prophesied that a big politician would die in the country of a sudden illness this year, condoled with the President and the Kyari’s family over the loss.





Known for his charitable deeds and prophetic accuracies, the Prophet, in a condolence message made available on Sunday, reassured Nigerians that the current outbreak of Covid-19 would soon pass by the grace and mercy of God almighty.





“It’s the will of God that it happen. I commiserate with the President and Kyari’s family. My prayers is with the President and the family of the deceased that God give them the fortitude to bear the lost,” the Billionaire prophet said in his message.

Last year, while prophesying the death of a politician, Fufeyin had told Strokes Africa that: “I see a very big politician dies by a sudden illness, I see it happening three months before July 2020, Let us Pray but the will of God be done.”





Before the 2019 election, the Prophet had similarly declared that the poll would be postponed, making people to believe in his accurate prophesies immediately INEC shifted the election.





Kyari, who reportedly died on Friday, was laid to rest at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.





The late CoS had died of COVID-19 in Lagos and it was disclosed on Friday by the presidency on Saturday morning.





Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity had announced Kyari’s death in the early hours of Saturday.





He was aged 67.