Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling admits he wants to get his hands on one of Lionel Messi’s shirts, even if he might not rush to put it on his wall.
Sterling who is building up a collection after swapping his jersey with star opponents following big games, but he keeps them locked away.
The 25-year-old says he is waiting until the end of his career before bringing together his silverware and framing his shirt collection.
“I am a shirt collector but I don’t put any shirts on my wall as of yet,” Sterling told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“I don’t like people coming into my house and knowing I am a football player. I like to keep my house family orientated.
“But for sure when I do finish football and settle somewhere I’ll have all the shirts – hopefully many shirts to choose from – and pick my favourites that I played against and do a room of trophies and football shirts.
“There’s only one I really want and that’s a Messi shirt – when we played Barcelona I got a Neymar shirt, I think that’s the first shirt I ever asked for.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.