Sterling who is building up a collection after swapping his jersey with star opponents following big games, but he keeps them locked away.The 25-year-old says he is waiting until the end of his career before bringing together his silverware and framing his shirt collection.“I am a shirt collector but I don’t put any shirts on my wall as of yet,” Sterling told BBC Radio 5 Live.“I don’t like people coming into my house and knowing I am a football player. I like to keep my house family orientated.“But for sure when I do finish football and settle somewhere I’ll have all the shirts – hopefully many shirts to choose from – and pick my favourites that I played against and do a room of trophies and football shirts.“There’s only one I really want and that’s a Messi shirt – when we played Barcelona I got a Neymar shirt, I think that’s the first shirt I ever asked for.”