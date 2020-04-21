Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor, has charged fans still soliciting financial aid from him to be considerate, teasing that he only engages in money rituals in movies.





Following the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria, ventures have witnessed a steep fall in earnings as citizens living off wages have decried the hunger that has trailed the resultant lockdown orders.





Although the showbiz industry has been critically hit, celebrities have routinely staged social media giveaways to cushion the economic impact of the restrictions on the poor.





But, as many have kept on sending their bank account numbers to Edochie, the actor took to his Twitter page to admonish his fans to understand that all citizens have been affected by the outbreak.

“Some folks are still sending me account numbers, after 3 weeks of lockdown. Come on now guys, na all of us dey the matter oo,” the Nollywood star wrote in pidgin English.





“Three weeks nothing don enter, no work. Na for film I dey do money ritual, it’s not real. I dey wait for alert from Federal Govt. e don red everywhere.”

Edochie, 38, is known for his roles in ritual-oriented Nollywood movies. He once defended Nigerian producers after Babatunde Fashola, the minister for works and housing, had criticised them for making such films.