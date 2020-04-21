The opinionated actor made this known on Twitter on Monday when he joked about the fans who are still sending him their account details three weeks into the coronavirus lockdown.In his words: “Some folks are still sending me account numbers, after 3 weeks of lockdown.Come on now guys, na all of us dey the matter oo. 3 weeks nothing don enter, no work.Na for film I dey do money ritual, it’s not real. I dey wait for alert from Federal Govt.e don red everywhere”.Recall that back in February, Edochie reacted to a comment by Babatunde Fashola, minister for works and housing, where he blamed Nollywood for widespread cases of money rituals and kidnapping across the country.Fashola had while speaking at an event in Lagos called out the country’s movie industry over its continuous use of ritual-related themes.In his reaction, Yul said: “Sadly, at the moment Nigeria is stuck with a crop of leaders who can’t move this country forward, rather they look for who to blame for their inefficiency,” he said.“America has been producing action movies with plenty of gun violence since I was born. Have you ever seen any American leader blaming entertainers for crime in their country?“That’s because it’s all about entertainment and it ends there.“Our government should focus on providing jobs for the youths, spread wealth, improve the economy and security and crime rate will reduce. It’s very simple.“They should stop looking for who to blame and do the jobs they were voted in to do or resign for others to try. Next thing, you’ll see them thinking of how to ban Nollywood and render more people jobless.”