



Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi west, says he now calculates how he spends money.





In a terse post shared via his social media page on Monday, the former lawmaker, who appeared to be reflecting on the happenings across the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said it has become essential to be frugal.





“Calculation spending is now what we are into now,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself.





Melaye’s statement comes weeks after he had taken to social media to lament his increasingly heavy bills. He had also asked God for more money while showing off a luxury apartment believed to be outside the country.





Since he lost out his second term bid to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state rerun, the former legislator has continued to make the headlines over an array of non-political issues.





In March, the politician starred alongside Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, in ‘Silent Prejudice’, a Nollywood movie, which examined issues associated with the Osu caste system in southeastern Nigeria.





He also caused a social media stir recently when he claimed combating the coronavirus pandemic was not about measures like using face masks or hand sanitisers but by adhering to the instruction of God.



