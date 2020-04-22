



Uzodinma’s spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachuku, in a statement in Owerri said the speculation was being fuelled by the members of opposition.The statement read partly, “In one of such fake news circulated on social media, they mischievously credited Governor Uzodimma to have said he would immortalise Kyari for “making him Governor.”“Not done, the Peoples Democratic Party went further to credit yet another fallacy to the Media Adviser that Governor Uzodimma will rename Imo State University after the late Kyari.“For the avoidance of doubt, let it be known that the two statements in reference were not issued by the office of the CPS/Media Adviser. They were fabricated and issued by the PDP and wickedly credited to his office. We know exactly the person behind this and appropriate legal steps have been initiated to bring him to book.”