



Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, says Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to the president, never kept him waiting during the six times they met.





Zulum said the late politician was always at his office before their appointments which were all scheduled for 8am.





Kyari died on Friday after battling COVID-19. He was from Borno.





During a condolence visit to his extended family in Banki town on Sunday, Zulum described the late chief of staff to the president as a “humble and highly disciplined public officer whose dedication to work was uncommon”.









“And in all the six appointments scheduled to see me 8am in his office at the Villa and surprisingly, all the times, I was there before the time and there was never a time I met his absence.





“He was always in office ahead of our 8am appointments. I never had to wait for him. He did not disappoint me for once.”





Speaking later at the Borno government house, Zulum added that Kyari was a man of integrity, “who served the president with the highest commitment, loyalty and sincerity”.





He said the late Abba Kyari had played “silent but crucial role” in Borno’s fight against Boko Haram, mitigation of humanitarian crisis and rehabilitation of victims.







