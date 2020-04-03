Before nkor, I just have to wait for the right person to have it with. Pray for me so my husband will locate me 😉 #askwaje https://t.co/WHUnHj16BY — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) April 2, 2020

The 39-year-old single mother made this known during a question and answer session with her fans on Thursday in a series of tweets.Waje stated that she is just waiting for the right person to have it with, adding that she is waiting for a husband.When a fan asked her if she loves s3x, she said: “Before nkor, I just have to wait for the right person to have it with. Pray for me so my husband will locate me”, she said.During the tweet chat, Waje also revealed that she can date a man younger than her.“Yes, I will. Love doesn’t know age. But most men are proud and he will always think age is the problem when things go wrong,” she said when asked if she’ll consider dating a younger man.On her journey to fame, Waje revealed that the hardest part of getting to the top was when she wasn’t getting much attention.“When you don’t get as much attention, reinventing and evolving can be a strain but one most to stay relevant. Getting there isn’t as hard as staying there”.Recall that Waje had recently gone into isolation after reports swirled that a celebrity, who attended the 2020 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), was down with COVID-19.