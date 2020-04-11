Lolu made this known via his Twitter page earlier today.According to him:” About an hour ago, I lost my brother-in-law to Corona Virus. Please remember our family in your prayers. Thank you”.His revelation has triggered a flood of comments on his Twitter page.@BittoBryan, an ex BBNaija housemate wrote:” Our hearts are with you, accept our condolences”.Obeten Mary, a Twitter user added:” Oh my goodness! Please be strong and may his soul rest in perfect peace. My Deepest sympathy to you and your family”.Omololu became prominent after he participated in BBNaija in 2019. During the show, he was romantically linked with Anto, another housemate on the show.Recall that earlier today, Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos state,announced the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state.He made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday morning. According to the commissioner, the patient died in a private facility.“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe,” he tweeted.