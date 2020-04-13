Mike Godson, Nigerian actor, has appealed to Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, for financial aid over the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which has grounded activities to a standstill in some parts of the country.





In a lengthy post shared on his Instagram post, the Nollywood star explained that the novel disease has taken a huge toll on his source of income that he has no money to feed himself again.





“I must commend the federal and state government levels for the aggressive measures put in place to ensure the country’s safety. But sir, the hunger in the land has finally reached my house. As I write this letter, I have just finished eating my last pot of soup and there’s no hope for another one as my source of income has been put on hold until further notice,” he wrote on Instagram.





“Your excellency sir, I have no more money to feed. If you were in Lagos, I would have walked straight to your house and ask for food because I stay in the same estate with you.”

He went on to appeal to the federal and state governments to put in place the needed palliatives to lessen the economic burden of the pandemic on Nigerians.





According to him, the looming hunger among the people would cause more havoc than the novel virus itself if nothing drastic is being done.





“The hunger on the way will be more than coronavirus O! Please help O! Thank you, sir @profosinbajo. Yours sincerely!” he added in a mixture of English and Pidgin.









The actor’s comment comes against the backdrop of other celebrities including Yemi Alade, who have called on the federal government to provide Nigerians with stimulus package amid the lockdown.



