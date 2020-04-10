



The talented songstress revealed that she has stayed away from the limelight because she has been sick and battling family issues.Morgan made this known during a chat with Sydney Shocker on ‘LunchTime Friday‘.In her words: “ Its been like a roller coaster for me. I took ill, I was really sick. When I changed my name, I had a lot of family issues. I had like a breakdown. So it was really hard for me…I actually went back to the studio but I wasn’t done, I still had to come back,” she said.Morgan shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled “Don’t Break My Heart” in 2014 and “Lead Me On.”She went on to release several hit singles including “I’m Taken,” “German Juice,” and “Come and Do.”Recall that back in 2018 Morgan made headlines over having financial difficulties.Cynthia Morgan was charged to the Ikeja High Court for failure to pay her rent at her Omole apartment. Sadly, it was learnt that on the same day the artiste was served court papers for defaulting on payment of rent, she was also served with court papers for evading tax.