Adunni Ade, Nigerian actress, says she feel fulfilled, happier and more blessed since she returned to Islam — the religion she was born into before her conversion into Christianity.





The gifted actress took to her social media page on Sunday to recount how her Muslim father, who married a Christian woman, gave her and her siblings the freedom to choose what faith to practice.







“Do you know why I hardly talk about Religion on here? It is quite sensitive for me. The prejudgment that comes with it and all. You’ve gotta be extremely close to me know what I practice,” she wrote on Instagram.

“So, for the curious ones who have been asking, Yes I am a Muslim. Born into a Muslim home and was raised as one. If you care to know, B2 in my WAEC Examination.





“I have a loving Muslim Father who has given his children the free will to choose any religion they like be it Christianity or Islam. My Mom is a Christian, though not a practicing one. My Step mom is a Christian, My step sisters are Christians, my Step brothers are Muslims.”





Ade revealed that after leaving Islam for Christianity some years ago, she had craved to return back to her previous religion but the fear of what people would say delayed such move.





“Have I been to a church before? Plenty of them. I once converted, name the church, MFM, RCCG, CLAM, CAC sure been there but one thing was certain, Islam never left me,” she added.





“My ways of dealing, my upbringing, all I learnt was from a Muslim and was what I truly knew. I was scared what folks would think about me if I went back to Islam and this went on for years.”





She said she decided to defy people’s perception about her on December 31, 2016 and returned back to Islam.





The actress added that the resolution has brought her untold happiness since then, regardless of what people may say.





“About 4 years ago, December 31, 2016, I decided I would live my life for me. Me alone! I came back to Islam. I feel fulfilled. I’m happier. I have received more blessings this way. My oldest son practices Islam, prays and fasts as well. Yes, I wear what I like, be it modest or not. Who are you to decide my inner intentions,” she added.