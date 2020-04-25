In a chat with The Nation, he said: “I can never regret being a Nigerian. I was misquoted. Nigeria is bigger than me and every Nigerian. I have never had any form of regret being a Nigerian,” he disclosed.Alinco known for his role as Boy Alinco in Wale Adenuga’s hilarious sitcom, ‘Papa Ajasco and Company has starred in movies like Eda, Owoblow, Aditu, Ilu America, Yankee Lowo Kan, and 13th Day: Ojo Ketala.Speaking further, he disclosed that nothing can be compared to the freedom that can be enjoyed in one’s country.While recalling with nostalgia, his time in Nigeria, he quipped: “I miss my family and friends, I miss the freedom you deserve only in your fatherland and ultimately I miss the unparalleled fun and culture.”Asked why he exited Wale Adenuga Productions, Bankole made light of the question saying, “Broda, old don pass away, that one na old tori, make we close that chapter.”On the priceless lessons he learned from the ghastly Texas auto crash of 2018, he highlighted the importance of insurance saying “Insurance is quite essential and works very well. It can also work in Nigeria for entertainers.”