On how he got inspired by Wizkid‘s journey, Davido says, “… And then I got back (from Atlanta, US again) and people said, ‘There’s another guy again o, but this one is younger’ (laughs) ‘Girls love him, he’s the new thing…’ I was like ‘what?’ So, I listened to his music and I was like ‘This sh** is fire.“You know who I’m talking about… You know Wizkid came and that’s when we; all the young guys were like, ‘I’m doing this sh** too, bruh… That n***a (Wizkid) came with some fire, bro…”After Davido made the statement, Ecool then played Wizkid‘s first official single, ‘Holla At Your Boy’ which was released in January 2010. Davido danced to the song with a huge nostalgic smile on his face.In January 2016, Davido announced on Twitter he had signed a record deal with Sony Music and a few months later founded the record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), to which acts Dremo, Mayorkun, Yonda and Peruzzi are currently signed.In July 2016, Davido signed a record deal with Sony’s RCA Records. In October 2016, he released the 5-track EP Son of Mercy, which was supported by the singles “Gbagbe Oshi”, “How Long” and “Coolest Kid in Africa”. In April 2017, Davido re-negotiated his contract with Sony due to creative control issues and later that year he released five singles including “If” and “Fall”. “If” generated worldwide social media activity while “Fall” became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.