



Bashir Othman Tofa, presidential candidate in the June 12, 1993 election, says his opinion of Abba Kyari changed with just one incident.





The chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari died on Friday after contracting COVID-19.





In a short tribute, Tofa said he met Kyari only thrice during his lifetime.





He said: “I really cannot claim to know Malam Abba Kyari in any measure. I met him briefly only three times in my life. The first was at the wedding Fatiha of Tunde Sabi’u in Kaduna. He was with two people I know very well: Mal. Mammam Daura and Mal. Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

“The second time was most memorable. For me, it defined what manner of a person was Malam Abba Kyari.





“I am the chairman of a group we named, ‘Friends of Democracy.’ Our major concern is the North; how it fares in the Nigerian scene; and the security issues of our country as a whole. We also do write suggestions to the government on vital national issues and we never get tied whether they are appreciated and used, or not. We just do that as a duty, as good citizens.





“We discuss much on security and other matters. During one of our extensive meetings on a Thursday, I asked if one of us who knew Mal. Abba could make an appointment for us any time the following day, Friday. One of us called him at about 8pm and said to him, ‘Our Chairman asked if you could give us an appointment to see you tomorrow to discuss some vital national issues with you.’





“When Mal. Abba enquired who the chairman was, and was told that it was Alhaji Bashir Tofa, he paused and then said Friday was too tight, but he would be willing to come to where I wanted at 10pm that day. And, at 10pm sharp, Mal. Abba was there. And at 10pm, my whole impression of what negatives I read about him was shaken.





“By the time we had our meeting and he answered all of our questions, his entire image was reconstructed in my mind. There was a true gentleman, willing to answer any question we posed. He accepted some failings and told us why, and even took notes. My respect and admiration for him was multiplied many folds that night.”





He said the third time was when he led the presidential delegation to condole us on the death of Ado Sanusi, former ambassador.





“Now, Malam Abba has returned to Allah as was ordained. He died a martyr according to Islamic interpretation of martyrdom, being a victim of a plague. And he died on Friday. All these were a good sign regarding his final above which, by Allah’s grace, will be Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.





“Here, in this world, it is only after he departed that we are learning how good and wonderful a person he was. May our prayers for him be accepted by the Almighty, The Controller of all things, The Master of The Day of Judgement. Aamiin.”



