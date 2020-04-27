



The house of representatives has scheduled its resumption for Tuesday amid the fight to contain coronavirus.





Nigeria currently has 1,182 coronavirus cases out of which 222 persons have recovered and 35 have died.





The lower legislative chamber had suspended plenary on March 24 when the country had 44 COVID-19 cases.





But in a notice on Sunday, Patrick Giwa, clerk of the green chamber, asked members to take note of the resumption date.





“This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.am,” he said.





“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.





“The Covid-19 Guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.





“Staff and Members’ Aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”



